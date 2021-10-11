checkAd

Acadia Healthcare Names Osei Mevs as Vice President of Government Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 19:30  |  13   |   |   

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that J.L. Osei Mevs has been named Vice President of Government Relations. In this role, Mevs will oversee the Company’s government relations and public policy functions and strategies.

Mevs brings over 20 years of experience in government relations, public policy, regulatory research, business development and community outreach to Acadia. Prior to joining Acadia, Mevs served as President of Maxx Content, a leading provider of digital education and workforce development content. Mevs previously served as a Regional Executive with the American Hospital Association. He also held several senior positions at LifePoint Health, including Director of Government Relations, Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Senior Director of Physician Onboarding and Retention. Prior to joining LifePoint Health, Mevs served as Vice President of External Affairs and Business Development at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mevs has a master’s degree in public health/health policy and management from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Policy in New York, New York, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University in New York, New York. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) as well as a Fellow of the Nashville Health Care Council. His other civic and community engagement includes associations with Leadership Health Care, the Association of Minority Health Professional Schools, Trinity Pawling School and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Tennessee Chapter.

“We are very pleased to have Osei join Acadia’s management team in this important role,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company. “His extensive experience in government relations and public policy and deep understanding of the healthcare industry make him an ideal addition to our team. He is a respected healthcare leader, and we are confident we will benefit from his expertise in effectively communicating our key strategic priorities. An important focus for Acadia and our industry is to further educate policymakers and expand the governmental support and funding needed to address the growing demand for behavioral healthcare services. We look forward to working together in our shared mission to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues and improve the lives of more patients and families in the communities we serve.”

Mevs added, “I am excited by the opportunity to join Acadia during a pivotal time for the behavioral healthcare industry. We have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing acceptance of mental health issues and treatment as we seek ways to expand access to services and coverage for those in need. I look forward to working with policymakers and government officials to help them better understand the critical role Acadia plays as a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services.”

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Acadia Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Healthcare Names Osei Mevs as Vice President of Government Relations Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that J.L. Osei Mevs has been named Vice President of Government Relations. In this role, Mevs will oversee the Company’s government relations and public policy functions and strategies. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:30 UhrAcadia Healthcare Names David Keys as Chief Development Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrAcadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Acadia Healthcare Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Center in Moosic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten