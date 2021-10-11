checkAd

Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

11.10.2021, 19:30   

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 5934198 after 9:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and enter the pass code 5934198. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

A replay of the conference call will be available from October 27 through November 10, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 5934198. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 5934198.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company’s current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.

