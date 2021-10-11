SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
- (PLX AI) – SOBI reports preliminary Q3 earnings that beat consensus expectations and also raised its full-year outlook.
- Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 million vs. estimate SEK 708 million
- Q3 revenue SEK 3,760 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 million
- Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,500-15,000 million, raised from SEK 14,000-15,000 million previously
- Outlook FY EBITA margin 33-35%, raised from 30-35% previously
