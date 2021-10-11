checkAd

SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 19:34  |  13   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – SOBI reports preliminary Q3 earnings that beat consensus expectations and also raised its full-year outlook.
  • Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 million vs. estimate SEK 708 million
  • Q3 revenue SEK 3,760 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 million
  • Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,500-15,000 million, raised from SEK 14,000-15,000 million previously
  • Outlook FY EBITA margin 33-35%, raised from 30-35% previously
Disclaimer

