Completion 2021 Share Repurchase

October 11, 2021



SBM Offshore reports that it has completed its EUR150 million 2021 share repurchase program.

Between August 5, 2021 and October 11, 2021 a total of 9,958,318 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR15.06 per share. Information regarding the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period in which the program was executed can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program was to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. In line with this objective, SBM Offshore is planning to cancel 8 million shares which represent c. 80% of the total shares repurchased. The cancellation is expected to take place before year-end.