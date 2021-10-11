checkAd

Completion 2021 Share Repurchase

October 11, 2021

SBM Offshore reports that it has completed its EUR150 million 2021 share repurchase program.

Between August 5, 2021 and October 11, 2021 a total of 9,958,318 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR15.06 per share. Information regarding the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period in which the program was executed can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program was to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. In line with this objective, SBM Offshore is planning to cancel 8 million shares which represent c. 80% of the total shares repurchased. The cancellation is expected to take place before year-end.

Final Period Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period October 7, 2021 through October 11, 2021 in the bottom half of the table below.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,006
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   9,958,318
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.06
Start Date     August 5, 2021
End Date     October 11, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at October 11, 2021 100.00%
       
Overview of details of last 3 trading days:    
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
October 7, 2021 190,000 EUR 15.19 EUR 2,885,737
October 8, 2021 215,000 EUR 15.24 EUR 3,277,416
October 11, 2021 185,318 EUR 15.30 EUR 2,834,649
Total1 590,318 EUR 15.24 EUR 8,997,802
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.

