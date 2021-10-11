Invitation to Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call

VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2021. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date: Friday, October 15, 2021

Time: 10:00am CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available on our website for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

For further information please contact:

VAT Group AG

Communications & Investor Relations

Michel R. Gerber

T +41 81 772 42 55

investors@vat.ch

