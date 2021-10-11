EQS-Adhoc Invitation to Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call
Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2021. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Friday, October 15, 2021
Time: 10:00am CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)
Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available on our website for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
