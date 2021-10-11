checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Invitation to Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation to Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call

11-Oct-2021 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2021 Trading Update Conference Call

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2021. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:               Friday, October 15, 2021

Time:              10:00am CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available on our website for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239938

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1239938  11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

