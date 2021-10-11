Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to the continued escalation in the cost of European energy it will raise prices by €100 (£100) / tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions and which will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 18th October 2021.



“Over the last few weeks we have continued to see extraordinary increases in the cost of energy across Europe. Without doubt, the current situation is wholly unprecedented and is once again forcing us to take regrettable, but unavoidable actions, to offset this inflation. We will continue to monitor the situation on a month-by-month basis and will review in line with future energy price movements.” said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President – Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum +843/339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com