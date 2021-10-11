checkAd

French Tech Innovation IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 20:07  |  30   |   |   



PARIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European player, IN Groupe is a trusted partner and a moral guarantee to support citizen identity transformation and corporate assets.

(PRNewsfoto/Datakalab,IN Groupe)

Seamless, fast and secure border crossings, a main concern for countries

Countries are constantly increasing their requirements border controls management, particularly through new regulations. Border crossing must be balanced between high security and a seamless and quick process.

In Europe, this will result in the control of people travelling in the Schengen area, whether they are Europeans or not, with or without a visa.

Thus, it is important to anticipate and provide efficient long-term solutions involving physical and digital identities, while guaranteeing the conditions necessary to protect the sovereignty of countries and associated issues.

IN Groupe and Dakatalab, the way to improve border crossing efficiency

Making border crossings smoother means increasing the use of automated control equipment such as the Parafe systems familiar within Europe.

Trusted partner of countries in the exercising of their sovereignty, IN Groupe has joined forces with French start-up Datakalab to develop a unique intelligent technological solution for automated border control. They plan to integrate their technologies into single-person access checking equipment, used to verify that only one person has actually entered an eGate with interlocking function to pass through a checkpoint. Until now, solutions relied on sensors that were no longer able to take into account these new levels of requirements. This collaboration will offer a more secure, simpler and flexible solution, whose technology is designed to meet a higher level of control.

Artificial Intelligence, a tool to streamline border crossings

IN Groupe and Datakalab have succeeded in developing a solution based on artificial intelligence. This innovation detects a breach of the single person access system, using edge computing technologies to analyze images to enable them to be processed by local neural networks.

The results show much higher performance levels than traditional methods based on single passage detection. In addition, thanks to a built-in iterative learning mechanism, the equipment is made to become even more efficient and smarter. This technology is not only compliant with current regulations (GDPR in particular) but will also adapt to future developments, while maintaining the same flexibility.

communication@ingroupe.community 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657335/IN_Groupe_Datakalab_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

French Tech Innovation IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure PARIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading European player, IN Groupe is a trusted partner and a moral guarantee to support citizen identity transformation and corporate assets. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Creative Connections: Tutors International Share their Reflections on the 2021 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum
Thailand BOI Approves Measures to Promote Industry 4.0 Transformation; Reports USD15 Billion in ...
Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market worth $24 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights ...
Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment ...
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins to hold Revenue Share of 33% in Hot Melt Adhesives Market over the ...
Vials And Ampoules Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 19.46 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and data
IBM and Deloitte Launch New AI Offering to Unlock Business Insights in Hybrid Cloud Environments
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI