AFYREN Notification of Stabilisation Measures
Regulatory News:
AFYREN, a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural and low-carbon products produced using a technology based on natural micro-organisms (ISIN code: FR- 0014005AC9 mnemonic: ALAFY) has received notification that Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) (“Berenberg”), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of AFYREN on Euronext Growth Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of the following securities:
|
Issuer:
AFYREN
Securities:
Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.02.
(ISIN: FR0014005AC9)
Offering Size:
8,286,359 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
Offer Price:
EUR 08.02 per ordinary share
Market:
Euronext Growth (Paris)
Stabilisation Manager:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (“Berenberg”)
Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, AFYREN, on the basis of the information disclosed by Berenberg, hereby communicates that Berenberg has carried out, during the time period from 01 October 2021 until and including 8 October 2021, stabilisation measures as further specified below:
|
Execution
|
Intermediary
|
Stabilisation
|
Buy /
|
Lowest price
|
Highest price
|
Weighted
|
Aggregate
|
Daily total of
|
01.10.2021
|
Berenberg
|
Euronext Growth
|
Wertpapier
