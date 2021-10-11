Regulatory News:

AFYREN, a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural and low-carbon products produced using a technology based on natural micro-organisms (ISIN code: FR- 0014005AC9 mnemonic: ALAFY) has received notification that Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) (“Berenberg”), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of AFYREN on Euronext Growth Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of the following securities: