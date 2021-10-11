Harris Williams Advises DDW The Color House on its Pending Sale to Givaudan

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising DDW The Color House (DDW), a global privately held company specializing in natural color solutions for the food and beverage industry, on its pending sale to Givaudan, a global leader in fragrances and flavors. The transaction is being led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Andy Warczak and David Stead of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“DDW is a pioneer in natural colors and is a vital partner to a wide range of companies in the food and beverage industry,” said Tim Alexander, a managing director at Harris Williams. “DDW developed a leadership position across the color spectrum and through its combination with Givaudan will continue to expand its global presence.”

“We are continuing to see strong interest from strategic and financial investors in the food ingredients industry with a particular focus on companies that offer natural solutions,” said Andy Warczak, a director at Harris Williams. “Givaudan will make an excellent partner for DDW, as both companies share a commitment to generating sustainable growth through innovation and strengthening their people and the communities in which they operate. We are excited to see DDW continue to flourish in partnership with Givaudan.”

“There has been lots of momentum in the food and beverage sector over the past 18 months, and we are proud to deliver another successful outcome in the space,” added Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Strategic buyers are very active in today’s market and attracted to companies like DDW that provide new growth avenues and have generated strong performance through a variety of economic environments.”

DDW is a global leading provider of natural colors across the food and beverage industry. The company was founded in 1865 to provide malt for brewing companies, and over the next 150 years, adapted to supply caramel color for the soft drink market. DDW eventually became an expert in all things caramel for the food and beverage industry and expanded into Ireland, China, Eswatini, Brazil and the U.K. In 2003, DDW entered the world of natural food colors and has since added natural color facilities in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. DDW is now one of the leading suppliers of natural colors around the world.