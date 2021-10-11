

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.10.2021 / 21:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000SF390E1

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 50,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with expiry date September 15, 2023 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 21.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.05 EUR 2500 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0500 EUR 2500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

