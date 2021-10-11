Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Product Line Celebrated At Successful Grand Opening of Natural Blüm’s New Retail Store in Boulder City, NV

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces the grand opening of Natural Blüm's retail store in Boulder City, Nevada where you can buy King of Hemp products.



Natural Blüm's flagship retail store in Boulder City, Nevada is officially open for business! This past Wednesday, September 29th, they held their successful Grand Opening event in conjunction with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Bringing together community, local businesses, celebrities and champion athletes for this benchmark event. As Natural Blüm's team began with the soft opening of the retail storefront, the reception of award-winning, highly potent CBD/CBG products was nothing short of remarkable. The local community has embraced the renowned brands from the King of Hemp and Midnight Express smokeables to the Bomb Balm topicals. Their line has expanded beyond 31 flavors of delicious gummies to include spa essentials like bath salts, sugar scrubs, and much more.

The ribbon cutting event and its grand festivities and celebration were both memorable and inspiring for the location as well as for the ongoing health and wellness of Boulder City residents and visitors.

Natural Blüm owner Kurt Gibbers reports on the grand opening and the CBD/CBG movement in Southern Nevada, “As the storefront has had a spotlight shined on it within the community, the stigma associated with CBD/CBG has dissipated through educating and sampling these fine adult-use cannabis products to the public. After the wildly successful events surrounding our Grand Opening and the Art in the Park event weekend, we have found a momentum of success igniting a movement in our community. All those that have come to support and try these products have provided glowing testimonials, referred their friends, and even sent products to their family members within the United States and globally. As the Natural Blüm brand continues to expand and our products reach more hands we are excited to announce we have begun construction on a second location near Mountain's Edge and continue to place our products inside dispensaries and locally owned storefronts across the valley.