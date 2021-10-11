checkAd

Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) employees were recognized for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math during the 26th annual Women of Color STEM Conference. Both the conference and awards ceremony were hosted virtually Oct. 7-9.

Three employees received Technology All-Star awards, which recognize accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. They are:

  • Angelia Bremby, subcontracts administrator, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Artensie Grace, general foreman, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Marisa Hodge, manager of quality, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Seven employees received Technology Rising Star awards, which recognize women who are helping to shape future technology. They are:

  • Antionette Arnold, quality analyst, Technical Solutions.
  • Gabriella Bishop, software engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Crystal Bradley, production planning and scheduler, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Tymikia Coles, production planning and scheduler, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Andrea Cosgriff, manager procurement planning control, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Tracie Jones, electrical engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Ashley Schneider, manager of environmental engineering, Technical Solutions.

An image accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/2021-hii-women-of-color

Lakela Lofton, program manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, received the Managerial Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals whose accomplishments in leading and managing make her stand out and whose career choices serve as an example to women working to move beyond what are considered traditional roles for women.

Stacia Cooper, finance manager, HII, received the Top Women in Finance Award. This new award recognizes leaders in the financial sector, while promoting diversity and serving as a role model.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
(757) 380-3581
Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com





