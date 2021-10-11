AGRISOLAR SOLUTIONS, INC. (AGSO) GRANTED DEFAULT JUDGMENT TO CANCEL 33,544,602 RESTRICTED SHARES OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

The Company will be sending a certified signed court order to EQ Shareowner Services (Equiniti) to formally cancel these shares. The Company profile on OTC Markets will be updated with the new share structure in the coming weeks.

Tucson, Arizona , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGSO) ("AgriSolar") announces that it was granted a default judgment to cancel approximately 53% of its restricted shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. On October 7th, 2021 in the 2nd Judicial district court of Denver County, Colorado, the shares were deemed to have been improperly issued, and the court has ordered them to be canceled.

Shareholders interested in viewing the signed court order authorizing the cancellation of these shares can do so on the Company’s OTC Markets page. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGSO/disclosure

AgriSolar CEO, Alex Majalca Jr., commented, “I’d like to thank our committed shareholder base for staying with us throughout this complex process. I would also like to thank our proficient team of attorneys at Hathaway & Kunz LLP for assisting us in navigating through this process. It’s been quite an undertaking. When we’re able to get this process completed, I think it’d be safe to say that a Reverse Split will be off the table.”

About AgriSolar Solutions Inc.:

AgriSolar Solutions Inc,. (AGSO) has entered into a merger agreement with APE Titan NRG Inc., ("Titan NRG") a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan NRG Partners LLC. ("NRG Partners"). Under the terms of the merger, AgriSolar will be the surviving corporation, and it will change its name to Titan NRG, Inc. Following the merger, the surviving company will operate as a holding company for the following subsidiaries of Titan NRG: NRG Dynamics, APE Fuels, Vespene, and NRG Rail. The company’s post-merger operations, through its subsidiaries, will be as a downstream energy and transportation company. Consolidated, there are currently 20+ transports in 9 states, retail propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks, wholesale purchasing and sales with Vespene, and a long-term lease on the new 18 car rail facility in Tucson, AZ., with 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage approved.

