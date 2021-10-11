checkAd

Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform for Financial Advisors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its industry-leading succession and acquisition planning support for financial advisors, Raymond James has launched “Practice Exchange,” a robust and holistic succession planning platform for Raymond James advisors, according to Robert Goff, vice president, Succession & Acquisition Planning at Raymond James.

Practice Exchange, a cloud-based tool powered by FindBob, is designed to bring clarity and ease to the succession planning process for advisors looking to grow their practices, protect their assets and/or prepare for their own retirements. The new platform offers financial advisors a one-stop location for M&A tools, prospective buyer/seller matching and succession planning education, complementing the firm’s existing succession and acquisition consulting resources.

“We’re committed to developing the support resources financial advisors need to plan for their clients’ financial futures, and for the future of their own practices,” said Scott Curtis, Private Client Group president. “Building on our long-established succession and acquisition consulting support, we’re introducing this application to streamline and facilitate the succession planning process for advisors.”

“Amid increased demand for succession solutions, we have continued evolving our offerings with advisors – and their clients – in mind,” said Goff. “After working with advisors to understand the key areas from which they can benefit, we’re excited to roll out this robust Practice Exchange platform, as we continue supporting financial advisors with expanding or exiting their business – on their own terms.”

To streamline and facilitate financial advisors’ succession and acquisition planning, the Practice Exchange platform offers financial advisors:

  • Succession matching – A proprietary algorithm to connect sellers and prospective acquirers based on preferences and business attributes
  • Valuation and education – Enhanced access to educational resources, valuation and financing tools and Raymond James’ consulting team, all in one place
  • Catastrophic and succession planning – Ability to review and update catastrophic and succession plan information and identify potential successors
  • Secure information sharing – A secure space to review agreements, perform due diligence and negotiate with future partners, with Raymond James’ team of consultants available through each step in the process

“The response from our financial advisors throughout the collaborative process to build and roll out Practice Exchange has been very positive,” said Laura Jane Powell, manager of Succession & Acquisition Planning and the Practice Exchange project manager. “As more financial advisors leverage the platform to plan for the future, our team will incorporate their feedback to enhance and evolve Practice Exchange, while deepening our suite of consulting services, using the platform as part of a strategic succession plan.”

