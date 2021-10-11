Salem Media Group Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

Salem Media CEO Edward Atsinger, President – Broadcast Media Dave Santrella, President – Interactive and Publishing David Evans, and EVP & CFO Evan Masyr sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski for this exclusive interview. Topics covered included:

Among the most diversified in its peer set, management highlighted its "customer first" approach;

Recent refinancing is a big deal, derisks its balance sheet and sets it on a path toward significant debt reduction;

Management highlights some key growth drivers including Salem Now, Salem Surround and Salem Podcast Networks;

Larry Elder's return to the air and how his rise to the national stage had helped the company; and

Conversion data issues at Facebook. Has this leveled the playing field?

The interview was recorded on September 29th and is available now on Channelchek.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005667/en/