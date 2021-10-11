checkAd

Omnicell to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the open of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (855) 451-1210 in the U.S. or (236) 714-3867 in international locations. The Conference ID is 5688577. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings.

Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com. From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company's investor relations site and other online social media channels, including its Twitter handle www.twitter.com/omnicell, LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure ("FD").

Omnicell and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

OMCL-E

