27/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork ”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: 2xL Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG

b) Initial notification/ Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Trifork Holding AG

b) LEI: 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36

4.1 Details of the transaction(s):



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: shares

Identification code: ISIN CH1111227810

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 742,767.81 3,747

d) Aggregated information (Aggregated volume and price):

Average price per share: DKK 198.23

Total number of shares: 3,747.00

Total price: DKK 742,767.81



e) Date of the transaction: 30 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen





For further information, please contact:



Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494



About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 900 employees in 57 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and its YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 240,000 people and with more than 25 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com

