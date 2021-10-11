checkAd

Applied Molecular Transport to Host Virtual Research & Development Day on October 15, 2021

Management to highlight novel oral biologics technology platform, clinical programs and research activities

Feature distinguished IBD and rheumatology key opinion leaders

Provide update on the four on-going Phase 2 clinical trials for oral AMT-101

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will host a virtual Research & Development Day on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET. The webcast event will focus on a review of the company’s novel oral biologics technology platform, clinical programs and research activities.

The company’s management team will be joined by IBD and rheumatology key opinion leaders:

  • Brian G. Feagan, M.D., FRCPC, professor of medicine, Departments of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Western University Canada
  • Peter E. Lipsky, M.D., rheumatology specialist and former scientific director and chief of the Autoimmunity Branch at NIAMS, NIH

Registration for the event as well as a live and archived webcast of the R&D Day will be available on the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Chang
Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





