checkAd

EASA Awards Kaman Composites Part 145 Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Kaman Composites - Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that its FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Wichita, Kansas, has earned European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for composite structures repair.

“This approval is just one step in the process of offering more composite repair capabilities to the commercial and business aviation markets,” said Malissa Nesmith, Senior Director of Business Development. “Kaman has historically performed most of the repair services of the Part 145 station for military support programs. This past year we have extended those repair services to the commercial market and offering the customer a Dual Release tag is a must. Earning the EASA Certification was an integral part of our growth strategy.”

Kaman Composites – Wichita continues to add capabilities to include radomes, fairings, winglets and rotor blade repair. Kaman Composite Structures (KCS), which includes facilities in Wichita, Kansas, Bennington, Vermont, and Goa, India, has been a trusted supplier for major OEM’s, with established program experience on, both, rotorcraft and fixed wing platforms. KCS also offers design and engineering services for new program development. The Wichita facility operates the Kaman Blade Center of Excellence, while Vermont is known for its Kaman Radome Center of Excellence.

“The experience that Kaman has in highly technical programs benefits the MRO side of the business and gives the customer confidence in our ability to offer high quality repairs with competitive pricing and short lead time,” added Nesmith. “The EASA Certification allows us to add additional airframes to our certificate and broaden our product offerings to the market.”

About Kaman Composites Structures
 Kaman Composite Structures is an operating division of Kaman Corporation. With AS9100 Rev. D registered facilities located in Bennington, Vermont, and Wichita, Kansas, KCS offers a full line of services in composites, ranging from design, prototyping and testing to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are NADCAP accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. KCS also provides MRO composite repair services under its FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Corporation
 Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut and conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Kaman also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

Kaman (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EASA Awards Kaman Composites Part 145 Certification Kaman Composites - Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that its FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Wichita, Kansas, has earned European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for composite …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Kaman Composites - Wichita Completes Delivery of 1500th Inlet Unit for Boeing CH-47 Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Kaman Unveils New Medium Lift UAV: the KARGO UAV Is a New Solution for Expeditionary Logisitics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten