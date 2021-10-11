EASA Awards Kaman Composites Part 145 Certification

“This approval is just one step in the process of offering more composite repair capabilities to the commercial and business aviation markets,” said Malissa Nesmith, Senior Director of Business Development. “Kaman has historically performed most of the repair services of the Part 145 station for military support programs. This past year we have extended those repair services to the commercial market and offering the customer a Dual Release tag is a must. Earning the EASA Certification was an integral part of our growth strategy.”

Kaman Composites – Wichita continues to add capabilities to include radomes, fairings, winglets and rotor blade repair. Kaman Composite Structures (KCS), which includes facilities in Wichita, Kansas, Bennington, Vermont, and Goa, India, has been a trusted supplier for major OEM’s, with established program experience on, both, rotorcraft and fixed wing platforms. KCS also offers design and engineering services for new program development. The Wichita facility operates the Kaman Blade Center of Excellence, while Vermont is known for its Kaman Radome Center of Excellence.

“The experience that Kaman has in highly technical programs benefits the MRO side of the business and gives the customer confidence in our ability to offer high quality repairs with competitive pricing and short lead time,” added Nesmith. “The EASA Certification allows us to add additional airframes to our certificate and broaden our product offerings to the market.”

About Kaman Composites Structures

Kaman Composite Structures is an operating division of Kaman Corporation. With AS9100 Rev. D registered facilities located in Bennington, Vermont, and Wichita, Kansas, KCS offers a full line of services in composites, ranging from design, prototyping and testing to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are NADCAP accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. KCS also provides MRO composite repair services under its FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut and conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Kaman also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

