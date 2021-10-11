Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, November 9
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 first-quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue an earnings release prior to the call on November 9, 2021.
To access the live webcast, please register here. A webcast replay will be available later on November 9.
To participate in the conference call, please register here.
About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005500/en/
