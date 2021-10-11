Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, November 9

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 first-quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue an earnings release prior to the call on November 9, 2021.

To access the live webcast, please register here. A webcast replay will be available later on November 9.