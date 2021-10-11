Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Appointment of Roy Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience to Allied Esports Entertainment. He has deep expertise in financial management, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, internal controls, and risk management. With a focus on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), Mr. Anderson has been a trusted strategic advisor to CEOs, Senior Executives, Board of Directors, and investors in these industries.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Roy Anderson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Anderson succeeds Anthony Hung, who served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from September 2019 until his resignation last month.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Roy Anderson as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Libing (Claire) Wu, CEO, President and General Counsel of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. “Roy brings strong leadership qualities, financial acumen and strategic M&A experience to our executive team. This, combined with his broad-based industry expertise, makes him ideally suited to lead our finance and accounting activities as we continue our previously announced process to explore M&A opportunities. I am delighted to have Roy join our senior leadership team.”

Most recently, Mr. Anderson was a partner with Mazars USA, an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international accounting firm servicing clients in over 90 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Anderson worked closely with the top executives and investors of companies in the TMT markets ranging from start-ups to companies with multinational/divisional components and revenues in excess of $500 million. As an audit, tax and advisory partner in the TMT Group of Mazars, Mr. Anderson’s clients included companies engaged in online media, entertainment, gaming, events, trade shows, digital marketing/advertising, SaaS platforms, eCommerce, AI, lead generation, Tech-enabled services, cybersecurity, software and software development. In addition, Mr. Anderson was a key member of Mazars’ SEC Practice Group. Mr. Anderson has vast experience on various technical accounting issues including revenue recognition, share based compensation, and business combinations. Mr. Anderson is a certified public accountant (CPA) who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Long Island University’s School of Professional Accountancy.