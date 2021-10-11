checkAd

Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Appointment of Roy Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Roy Anderson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Anderson succeeds Anthony Hung, who served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from September 2019 until his resignation last month.

Mr. Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience to Allied Esports Entertainment. He has deep expertise in financial management, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, internal controls, and risk management. With a focus on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), Mr. Anderson has been a trusted strategic advisor to CEOs, Senior Executives, Board of Directors, and investors in these industries.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Roy Anderson as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Libing (Claire) Wu, CEO, President and General Counsel of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. “Roy brings strong leadership qualities, financial acumen and strategic M&A experience to our executive team. This, combined with his broad-based industry expertise, makes him ideally suited to lead our finance and accounting activities as we continue our previously announced process to explore M&A opportunities. I am delighted to have Roy join our senior leadership team.”

Most recently, Mr. Anderson was a partner with Mazars USA, an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international accounting firm servicing clients in over 90 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Anderson worked closely with the top executives and investors of companies in the TMT markets ranging from start-ups to companies with multinational/divisional components and revenues in excess of $500 million. As an audit, tax and advisory partner in the TMT Group of Mazars, Mr. Anderson’s clients included companies engaged in online media, entertainment, gaming, events, trade shows, digital marketing/advertising, SaaS platforms, eCommerce, AI, lead generation, Tech-enabled services, cybersecurity, software and software development. In addition, Mr. Anderson was a key member of Mazars’ SEC Practice Group. Mr. Anderson has vast experience on various technical accounting issues including revenue recognition, share based compensation, and business combinations. Mr. Anderson is a certified public accountant (CPA) who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Long Island University’s School of Professional Accountancy.

Seite 1 von 3
Allied Esports Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Appointment of Roy Anderson as Chief Financial Officer Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Roy Anderson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Anderson …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...