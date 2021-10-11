Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Domestic dial-in number: (866) 342-8591

International dial-in number: (203) 518-9713

Conference ID: PSAQ321

Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 839-5679

International dial-in number: (402) 220-2566

Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through: November 9, 2021

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,649 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 184 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005669/en/