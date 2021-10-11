Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 30, 2021

checkAd

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2021, short interest in 2,847 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,738,351,082 shares compared with 8,628,581,482 shares in 2,819 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 15, 2021. The end-of-September short interest represent 2.85 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.48 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,096 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,367,515,421 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2021 compared with 2,386,391,032 shares in 2,060 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.58 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.59.

In summary, short interest in all 4,943 Nasdaq securities totaled 11,105,866,503 shares at the September 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,879 issues and 11,014,972,514 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.43 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.77 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.  

