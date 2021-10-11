checkAd

Turning Point Therapeutics to Present Early Clinical Data for Repotrectinib From the CARE Study in Pediatric and Young Adult Patients at SIOP 2021 Virtual Congress

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that it will present early clinical data for repotrectinib from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CARE study in pediatric and young adult patients with advanced solid tumors harboring ALK, ROS1 or NTRK alterations at the virtual 53rd Congress of the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) being held October 21-24.

Details for the Presentation
Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2, open-label study of repotrectinib in pediatric and young adult patients with advanced or metastatic malignancies harboring ALK, ROS1, or NTRK1-3 alterations
Session Name: 910 – FPS 04-Live Q&A-New Drugs/Experimental Therapeutics
Session Type: Free Paper Session (FPS)
Date / Session Time: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8:40 – 9:40 a.m. ET
Lecture Time: 9:12 – 9:22 a.m. ET
Presenter: Steven G. Dubois, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Director, Experimental Therapeutics for Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The presentation from SIOP 2021 will be available on the company’s website shortly after the event at www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point Therapeutics’ business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:
Scott Lipman
ir@tptherapeutics.com
858-876-3985





