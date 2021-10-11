thredUP to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released on Monday, November 8, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. thredUP will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call is accessible in the U.S and Canada at +1 800-353-6461 (code 3975322) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 334-323-0501 (code 3975322). The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at thredUP’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.