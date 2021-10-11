IGM Biosciences Announces Leadership Appointments and Formation of IGM Infectious Diseases and IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation Business Units

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the formation of two business units: IGM Infectious Diseases and IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation. These new business units will utilize and build upon IGM’s platform technology to create and develop novel IgM and IgA antibodies to address infectious diseases, autoimmunity and inflammation. Both business units will be headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area of Pennsylvania.

“We believe the successes we have achieved clinically and preclinically this year, together with our successes with engineering and manufacturing IgM antibodies, provide a strong basis for the expansion of our research and development efforts beyond oncology,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “We are very excited that Drs. Shiver, Fu and Harler have decided to bring their decades of experience as successful drug developers and thought leaders in infectious diseases, autoimmunity and inflammation to help develop the potential of the IGM technology across a broad range of disease areas that may be transformed by therapeutic IgM and IgA antibodies.”

To lead the IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation business unit, IGM today announced the appointment of Mary Beth Harler, M.D., as President. Dr. Harler served most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she oversaw late-stage development of assets with the potential to become approved treatment options for patients with diseases such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), among others. Dr. Harler also oversaw approved medicines that sit within the immunology and fibrosis portfolios, such as Orencia and Zeposia. Prior to being appointed to that position, Dr. Harler served in positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb for almost 10 years. Notably, Dr. Harler served as Head of Innovative Medicines Development and Head of Innovative Clinical Development in the cardiovascular, fibrosis, immunoscience and genetically-defined diseases group.