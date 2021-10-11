checkAd

NVE Corporation Schedules Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (www.nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available.

Parties who wish to participate in the call are requested to contact NVE Investor Relations at 952-829-9217 no later than October 18, 2021 to reserve a position for the call and to receive the conference telephone number.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. 

CONTACT: Jon Larson, Corporate Controller, 952-829-9217




