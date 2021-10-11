checkAd

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:
 U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 9160547

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 9160547

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be posted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:43 UhrWeltweite Führungspersönlichkeiten versammeln sich am 14. Oktober auf dem Global Inclusive Growth Summit 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrWorldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Affirm, Mastercard, PayPal, Alibaba, JD.com, Merck & Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21Mastercard to Webcast 2021 Investment Community Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Mastercard and Citi Expand Partnership to Further Financial Inclusion and Sustainability Efforts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. retail sales grew 5.4%* year-over-year in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Mastercard Reinvents Installments To Give Consumers More Payment Choices Wherever They Shop
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Mastercard präsentiert Strive: eine weltweite Initiative für kleine Unternehmen zur Beschleunigung der wirtschaftlichen Erholung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten