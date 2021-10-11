checkAd

SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of its NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System. The launch of NorthStar OCT represents the Company’s first full commercial introduction of a new posterior cervical system since 2007 and provides a differentiated and more robust product offering to address a market segment that SeaSpine estimates to exceed $250 million in the United States alone.

NorthStar OCT was designed to expand versatility, offering both clinical and economical efficiencies, and brings to market an innovative and elegant option to treat a wide range of patient pathologies, including complex cervicothoracic deformity. The system’s novel instrumentation and anatomically designed implants provide a safe and effective solution designed to improve surgical flow when navigating through complex procedures.   Some of the more differentiated features include shingled occipital plates with variable screws and a novel drill and screw guide that provides improved access during occipital screw placement, high angulation screws that ease rod placement, and pedicle-specific screws with dual-lead threads.

“NorthStar OCT is a complete solution. The system is impressive, it provides thoughtful instrumentation that creates reproducible results and reduces redundancies. It manages to provide optimal ergonomic and tactile feedback, improving efficiency and safety in my cases,” stated David Ou-Yang, MD, Assistant Professor at University of Colorado Department of Orthopedics, Spine Division.

With this addition to the SeaSpine fixation portfolio, surgeons are now able to address pathology from the occiput to sacrum with full compatibility between the Mariner and NorthStar platforms.

“The full commercial launch of NorthStar OCT expands our best-in-class portfolio,” says Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “NorthStar OCT seamlessly integrates with Mariner and 7D Flash Navigation System technology, capturing significant efficiencies and providing surgeons with the ultimate solution for their challenging posterior cervical procedures.”

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products and enabling technologies that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants and software product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

