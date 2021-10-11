checkAd

SP Plus Corporation Assumes Parking Operations at the University of Toledo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 22:10  |  19   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, assumes the role of parking operator for the University of Toledo.

At the University of Toledo, ParkUToledo was formed through a public-private partnership to align with efforts to modernize the campus’ parking operations and assets. SP+ was selected by the University of Toledo through a competitive process and is responsible for the day-to-day parking management, customer service and maintenance of the campus parking facilities, which includes 66 surface parking lots with more than 10,000 spaces.

SP+ also developed and now manages the parkutoledo.com website which serves as the portal for students, faculty, staff and visitors to secure parking passes and receive information.

“We’re excited to begin the ParkUToledo partnership and to be implementing SP+’s operational expertise and technology-driven solutions at the University of Toledo,” commented Mike Dennis, Associate VP for Finance at the institution.

“It was important for us to create a seamless parking experience during the transition as students and staff started returning to campus. We are especially excited to welcome the University of Toledo parking staff and students who now work as ParkUToledo employees.” said Tom Hagerman, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for SP+.

Diogenes Capital, a developer and manager of public private partnerships, including parking system monetization concessions, partnered with SP+ in this transaction.

“SP+ was clearly the right partner for us and for ParkUToledo. Their leadership in operations, service, technology and overall campus mobility is a significant differentiator,” stated David Teed, the Managing Partner at Diogenes Capital who successfully led the first university parking concession in the United States at the Ohio State University, has participated in virtually all parking concession-related transactions in the United States over the last ten years, and has advised a number of universities and other demand generators in connection with potential concession transactions.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel, Senior Communications Manager
  jnagel@spplus.com | 312-274-2102

         
                                                                





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SP Plus Corporation Assumes Parking Operations at the University of Toledo CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, assumes the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...