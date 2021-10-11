checkAd

IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle Deliveries for CJ Series Aircraft in Calendar Year 2022 and King Air Calendar Year 2021

Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) is pleased to announce it is taking orders for the ThrustSense Autothrottle system with LifeGuard Protection for King Airs with immediate deliveries and CJ series aircraft outfitted with Pro Line 21, Pro Line Fusion, and Garmin avionics for delivery in early 2022.

The ThrustSense Autothrottle now features a configuration adaptor that will allow an operator the option to purchase the system for their current flight deck. If they choose to install a new flight deck the ThrustSense system will transfer seamlessly.

The IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle is a full regime system that allows the pilot to automatically control the power setting of the engines and speed targets from takeoff to landing phases of flight, including go-around. The autothrottle system is engaged for takeoff and advances the Throttle Levers to the takeoff detent on jets. After the five-minute takeoff power setting the throttles are automatically repositioned to the climb MCT detent.

IS&S’s patented LifeGuard provides critical VMCa protection, eliminating ‘low-and-slow’ challenges associated with twin Jet operations. The ThrustSense Autothrottle enables automatic control of engine power settings guarding the power levels within safe limits. ThrustSense will position the Throttle Levers with precision and without “hunting” for a target air speed.

The system’s influence on safety is not limited to just VMCa protection, however, as ThrustSense LifeGuard manages engine power throughout all phases of flight and eliminating over/under speed situations, further reducing pilot workload.

IS&S’s Integrated Standby Unit enables full autothrottle control interface as well as full standby suite capability.

IS&S factory trained installers will ensure a three-day downtime for the aircraft.

The IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle is standard equipment on the King Air 260 and 360 and is available for retrofit on the King Air 200 and 300 as well as the Pilatus PC-12 Legacy and NG. IS&S was awarded Flying Magazines 2021 Editors’ Choice Award for the ThrustSense Autothrottle.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

