Mercury Systems to report first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on November 2, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACT
Michael Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems Inc.
978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.

 





