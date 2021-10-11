checkAd

The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intento, the leading AI integration platform, has released its annual State of Machine Translation report, giving those working in and around the MT landscape an in-depth analysis of the current vendors and best strategies to successfully leverage their offerings. The report is conducted in collaboration with TAUS, the central authority in language data, offering the largest industry-shared repository of data, deep know-how in language engineering, and a network of Human Language Project workers around the globe. You can download the report here.

The 2021 edition delivers everything you need to know to choose the best-fit MT engines for your language pair and industry sector. It provides:

  • The performance of different MT engines across 7 industries (Education, Finance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Entertainment, and General) and 13 language key pairs.
  • The latest data on 24 commercial MT engines (Alibaba eCommerce and General, Amazon, Apptek, Baidu, DeepL, Elia, Globalese, Google, GTCom, IBM Watson, Microsoft, ModernMT, Naver, Kawamura / NICT, Pangeanic, PROMT, Rozetta, Systran, Tilde, Tencent, Yandex, Youdao, and XL8)
  • Along with 5 open-source pre-trained models (M2M-100-1.2B, M2M-100-418M, mBART50-EN2M, mBART50-M2M, and OpusMT)
  • The principal scores to rely on when studying MT outcomes, such as similarity scores (COMET, BERTScore, PRISM, TER, and hLEPOR)
  • A thorough comparison of scores: hLEPOR, BERTScore, PRISM, and COMET.
  • Coverage of language support, which jumped from 16k to 100k language pairs in 2021
  • Price comparisons

This year's report is chock-full of novel insights and will consist of two parts. First, 'Automatic semantic similarity scoring' demonstrates various changes to the MT landscape over the past year, including information on all new players on the market.

The second part will provide a deep-dive linguistic analysis for 3 language pairs (EN → ES, EN → IT, EN → NL). Essential takeaways from this breakdown include: 

  • The comparison of texts between 5 industry sectors: Education, Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Travel (ES).
  • Key conclusions on how automatic metrics relate to human estimation of translations.
  • Recommendations on the best-fit MT engines for analyzed language pairs and industry sectors.
  • Insights on how to enhance the power of all MT engines available on the market.

Intento is trusted by global companies to help select, deploy, and improve the best-fit machine translation and other AI services, including sentiment analysis, voice synthesis, image tagging, and optical character recognition. The report aims to provide an expert vision of the constantly-changing MT landscape to save internationally-facing businesses both human and financial capital. A deep comprehension of the MT landscape benefits your company no matter your experience in machine translation, as there are significant insights for implementing AI and machine translation across various departments to boost productivity and growth. Download the report here.

