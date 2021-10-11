Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Change

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced Robert L. Tabb will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 29, 2021, to pursue a new opportunity with a private company that is not a competitor. Upon his departure, his duties will be performed by the senior management team in concert with finance department leadership while the Company conducts a formal CFO search process.

Robert L. Tabb has served as Orion’s Chief Financial Officer since March 2019, after serving as Interim CFO since November 2018, and is leaving to pursue a new opportunity outside of Orion. “My time at Orion has been a very rewarding time for me professionally,” said Robert Tabb. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure as CFO and I have every confidence that the leadership team will continue executing our strategy.”