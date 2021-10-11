Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Change
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced Robert L. Tabb will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 29, 2021, to pursue a new opportunity with a private company that is not a competitor. Upon his departure, his duties will be performed by the senior management team in concert with finance department leadership while the Company conducts a formal CFO search process.
Robert L. Tabb has served as Orion’s Chief Financial Officer since March 2019, after serving as Interim CFO since November 2018, and is leaving to pursue a new opportunity outside of Orion. “My time at Orion has been a very rewarding time for me professionally,” said Robert Tabb. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure as CFO and I have every confidence that the leadership team will continue executing our strategy.”
“Robert has been an integral member of the Orion team for the last 7 years,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In his role as CFO the last three years, he has built a strong team and he’s been a driving force in positioning Orion for long-term success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
About Orion Group Holdings
Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.
