DermTech Presents in Expert Panel at Inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare Summit

Dan Visage, senior vice president of Payer Access at DermTech, served on a panel of experts, titled “Diagnostic Disruption.” Other panel members include Peter Wood, vice president of Pipeline Development at Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc. Vice President and Global Head of Market Access, Amma Qadan, and Allison Martin, founder and executive director of Recuro Health, Inc. The panel, which took place on October 11, 2021, discussed ways advances in technology are changing the landscape of dermatologic treatments, and provided insight into key industries that are leading innovation.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the Company’s participation in the inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare’s Summit & Educational Program. The hybrid event featured a series of presentations by key leaders in payer, provider, pharmaceutical, legal, government and other healthcare sectors, who discussed their innovation plans.

“The AIIH Summit brings together leaders and stakeholders in healthcare to engage in provocative, open and transparent discussions,” said Visage. “It was an honor to participate in the panel on behalf of DermTech, and to address core challenges facing healthcare, as we evaluate new and emerging services and technology.”

For more information about DermTech, please visit: www.dermtech.com.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.