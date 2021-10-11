checkAd

DermTech Presents in Expert Panel at Inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:30  |  29   |   |   

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the Company’s participation in the inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare’s Summit & Educational Program. The hybrid event featured a series of presentations by key leaders in payer, provider, pharmaceutical, legal, government and other healthcare sectors, who discussed their innovation plans.

Dan Visage, senior vice president of Payer Access at DermTech, served on a panel of experts, titled “Diagnostic Disruption.” Other panel members include Peter Wood, vice president of Pipeline Development at Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc. Vice President and Global Head of Market Access, Amma Qadan, and Allison Martin, founder and executive director of Recuro Health, Inc. The panel, which took place on October 11, 2021, discussed ways advances in technology are changing the landscape of dermatologic treatments, and provided insight into key industries that are leading innovation.

“The AIIH Summit brings together leaders and stakeholders in healthcare to engage in provocative, open and transparent discussions,” said Visage. “It was an honor to participate in the panel on behalf of DermTech, and to address core challenges facing healthcare, as we evaluate new and emerging services and technology.”

For more information about DermTech, please visit: www.dermtech.com.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Seite 1 von 3
DermTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DermTech Presents in Expert Panel at Inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare Summit DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the Company’s participation in the inaugural Alliance for Innovation in Integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21DermTech Announces New Appointment of L’Oréal USA Leader Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21DermTech Sponsors San Diego Open; Partners with Tennis Pro Brandon Nakashima to Raise Awareness for Sun Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DermTech Study, “Non-Invasive Detection of Genomic Atypia Increases Real-World NPV and PPV of the Melanoma Diagnostic Pathway and Reduces Biopsy Burden,” Published in SKIN: The Journal Of Cutaneous Medicine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten