Mister Car Wash Opens a New Location in Moses Lake, Washington

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) announced the opening of its newest location at 1035 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake, Washington.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Washington with the opening of our 9th location in the tri-cities area,” said Ryan Darby, Vice President of Development and Construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Moses Lake area is a great addition to our presence in the tri-cities area and providing customers with a convenient way keep their vehicle clean.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the Moses Lake location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club memberships throughout the month of October.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 am to 7:00 pm Monday – Saturday and 8:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday. For more information about the Moses Lake location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/moses-lake/.

Join the Mister Car Wash Team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash is an equal opportunity employer, and new team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits, and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash | Inspiring People to Shine

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 350 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

