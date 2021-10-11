checkAd

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Letter to Shareholders

11.10.2021   

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH) has issued its Proxy Statement and Annual Report for its November 17, 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. The Annual Report contained the following Letter to Shareholders that provided shareholders with an update on GCEH’s vertically integrated Farm-to-Fuel businesses, including the status of the renovation of its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California.

President’s Letter to Shareholders

As we prepare for our annual shareholders meeting this fall, I wanted to send this letter to all of our shareholders to provide you with an update on our progress. Our team, which is now approaching 100 members, is working tirelessly to achieve our goal of building a truly integrated biofuels value chain business. Our Farm-to-Fuels strategy is well underway as we continue to invest in assets and people in our Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream businesses.

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly welcome all of our new employees and new board members to the GCEH organization and thank our entire team for their outstanding work. To achieve great things, you need great people… and we continue to be extremely fortunate to attract incredible talent. Our team possesses world class experience and creativity, which translates into positive energy and a passion for our overall mission, strategy and goals.

Since my last update, we have made significant progress in moving our Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream businesses along, as well as progressing our corporate goal of uplisting our stock to a national exchange.

GCEH – Our progress includes moving our public listing up to OTC Markets’ highest listing level, the OTCQX Best Market, which is two levels higher than last year. We have pre-filed an application with Nasdaq, and our goal is to be listed on Nasdaq by the year’s end. To be prepared for Nasdaq and to position the company for significant near-term growth, we have put in place several key items:

  • Last quarter, we increased the size of our Board of Directors to five members by adding two experienced independent Board members who will also participate in the Board’s committees (one of whom will also serve as the new chair of our Audit Committee).
  • We engaged Grant Thornton LLP, as our new independent registered public accounting firm, to begin their services for our third quarter review. Grant Thornton is a large international firm with substantial knowledge and deep talent and diversity in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and taxation, which makes their experience well aligned with our businesses and growth trajectory.
  • Reporting and compliance processes have been enhanced to be in compliance with Nasdaq requirements, inclusive of a robust delegation of authority, internal controls and processes and procedures.

Upstream – Sustainable Oils – This year, we have been busy developing both our Camelina plant genetics and our grower relationships, including the following:

