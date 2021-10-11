New Clinical Utility Data Confirm Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced new data demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier positively impacts clinical decision-making in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by increasing diagnostic accuracy, physician confidence in diagnosis, and patient referral to appropriate therapy. The data, from a prospective, randomized decision-impact survey involving more than 100 pulmonologists, will be shared October 18 in an oral presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2021 (Abstract #40063).

Veracyte estimates that each year in the United States and Europe approximately 200,000 patients have unclear results following evaluation for suspected interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), including IPF, which is among the most common, deadly and difficult to diagnose of these lung-scarring diseases. The Envisia Genomic Classifier is a highly accurate, clinically validated molecular test that detects a genomic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), a critical factor that can help physicians differentiate IPF from other ILDs.