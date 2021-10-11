checkAd

New Clinical Utility Data Confirm Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 22:41  |  15   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced new data demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier positively impacts clinical decision-making in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by increasing diagnostic accuracy, physician confidence in diagnosis, and patient referral to appropriate therapy. The data, from a prospective, randomized decision-impact survey involving more than 100 pulmonologists, will be shared October 18 in an oral presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2021 (Abstract #40063).

Veracyte estimates that each year in the United States and Europe approximately 200,000 patients have unclear results following evaluation for suspected interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), including IPF, which is among the most common, deadly and difficult to diagnose of these lung-scarring diseases. The Envisia Genomic Classifier is a highly accurate, clinically validated molecular test that detects a genomic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), a critical factor that can help physicians differentiate IPF from other ILDs.

“Physicians and patients need more objective, accurate tools to diagnose ILD and IPF so that patients can receive appropriate treatment and avoid further, invasive procedures such as surgical lung biopsy,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “The new data being presented at CHEST next week suggest that the Envisia classifier can help address this long-standing clinical gap, enabling physicians and patients to make better, faster and more confident care decisions.”

Researchers led by Joseph Lasky, M.D., of Tulane University Medical School surveyed 103 practicing pulmonologists to determine the impact of the Envisia classifier on clinical decision-making in IPF. Each survey participant received five patient cases from the BRAVE (Bronchial Sample Collection for a Novel Genomic Test) study and was asked to determine an ILD diagnosis, their confidence level in their diagnosis and the next management step. A cohort of 81 physicians initially reviewed cases without Envisia test results (pre-Envisia) and then again with the classifier results added (post-Envisia). Researchers randomly selected the patient cases from a set of 11 that all had undiagnosed ILD, a high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scan without a “typical” UIP pattern, and a UIP-positive Envisia test result, and had undergone multidisciplinary team discussion that resulted in a final diagnosis of IPF.

Seite 1 von 3
Veracyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Clinical Utility Data Confirm Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced new data demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier positively impacts clinical decision-making in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by increasing diagnostic accuracy, physician confidence in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:15 UhrVeracyte Announces New Expanded Data at CHEST Underscoring Percepta Nasal Swab Test’s Ability to Improve Early Lung Cancer Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21New Data to be Presented at CHEST 2021 Showcase Clinical Performance of Veracyte’s Genomic Diagnostic Tests in Lung Cancer and Interstitial Lung Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Veracyte Announces that New NCCN Guidelines Uniquely Recommend Use of Decipher Prostate Genomic Test Score to Guide Specific Treatment for Men Following Radical Prostatectomy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten