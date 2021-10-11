checkAd

Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite Production Facility

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) (“Westwater” or the “Company”), a battery grade natural graphite development company, today is pleased to announce results from its Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for its Coosa Graphite Project’s production facility that is planned for construction at a site located near Kellyton, Alabama. Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of WWR, will be the operator of this facility.

WWR is an explorer and developer of US-based mineral resources essential to clean energy production in the United States. The Company plans to develop its Coosa Graphite Processing Facility (the “Project”) to purify natural graphite concentrates and to produce battery ready graphite products. The Project will use state of the art technology and processing techniques, for which the Company has applied for a patent, to extract and refine graphite concentrates with 95-97% graphitic carbon (Cg) content to make Coated Spherical Purified Graphite (ULTRA-CSPG) for Lithium-ion batteries – critical components for electric vehicles.

Samuel Engineering, Inc. (“SE”), in conjunction with several technology and environmental services providers, namely Dorfner Analysenzentrum und Anlagenplanungs-gesellschaft mbH (“ANZAPLAN”), Harper International Corporation (“Harper”), Thompson Engineering, Inc. (“Thompson”) and other technical consultants and service providers were contracted by Westwater to prepare a DFS to estimate the capital cost to design, procure, construct and commission the Project consisting of the Phase I facilities. The key objectives of the Project’s DFS were:

  • Define the key components of the technology providers equipment packages, as well as the other requirements of the facility.
  • Support the Project’s economic evaluation and assessment which was performed by Westwater.
  • Identify and assess the processes and facilities that provides the most favorable return on investment.
  • Establish a budget for financing and forecasting of the Project moving forward.

The overall capital cost of Phase I of the Project is estimated to be $202 million, staged over 17 months of construction.

“This has been a high-quality effort by the Westwater team, Samuel Engineering, Dorfner Anzaplan and Harper,” said Chris Jones, President and CEO of Westwater. “The result is a first quality facility, well timed to take advantage of surging demand for Lithium-Ion batteries and the graphite that makes them work. The move to make these batteries in the US from domestic sources makes the Coosa Graphite Project even more important. We could not be more pleased with this effort and result.”

