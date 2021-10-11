checkAd

Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 23:05  |  30   |   |   

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

In 2021, 2020, and 2019, we paid (or declared) dividends as follows:

Year

 

First
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

Fourth
Quarter

 

Sub-Total
(Regular)

 

Fourth
Quarter
(Special)

 

Total

2021

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

1.120

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

1.000

 

 

$

0.400

 

 

$

1.400

 

2019

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.220

 

 

$

0.220

 

 

$

0.870

 

 

$

0.000

 

 

$

0.870

 

Dividend and common stock purchase activity during the last ten years:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Per

 

 

Total

Dividends per Share

Total Value of

Total Number

Share Price of

 

Dividend

Dividends

Regular

Special

Total

Common Stock

of Shares

Common Stock

Year

Payments

Paid

Dividend

Dividend

Dividend

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

2021

Four (1)

$

643.6

$

1.12

$

$

1.12

$

$

2020

Five (2)

$

803.4

$

1.00

$

0.40

$

1.40

$

52.0

1,600,000

$

32.54

2019

Four

$

498.6

$

0.87

$

$

0.87

$

$

2018

Four

$

441.9

$

0.77

$

$

0.77

$

103.0

4,000,000

$

25.75

2017

Four

$

369.1

$

0.64

$

$

0.64

$

82.6

3,800,000

$

21.72

2016

Four

$

346.6

$

0.60

$

$

0.60

$

59.5

3,200,000

$

18.58

2015

Four

$

327.1

$

0.56

$

$

0.56

$

293.0

14,200,000

$

20.63

2014

Four

$

296.6

$

0.50

$

$

0.50

$

52.9

2,400,000

$

22.06

2013

Four

$

237.5

$

0.40

$

$

0.40

$

9.1

400,000

$

22.70

2012

Five (2)

$

367.3

$

0.37

$

0.25

$

0.62

$

$

Ten Year Total

 

$

4,331.7

$

6.83

$

0.65

$

7.48

$

652.1

29,600,000

$

22.03

(1)

The Total Dividends Paid amount includes the estimated impact from this announcement. The estimate is calculated using the 575.2 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2021.

(2)

There was a supplemental dividend paid in December 2012 and December 2020.

All share and per share information reflects the two-for-one stock split in 2019.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product lines – from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use FMI (Fastenal Managed Inventory) solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs. Our distribution system supports over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of branches and customer-specific Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by 16 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel – all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, a change in business needs including working capital and funding for acquisitions, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual and quarterly reports. FAST-D

Fastenal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. Except for share and per share …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
AFYREN: Notification of Stabilisation Measures
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 Third Quarter Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten