XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion TPV on 3Q21

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 3Q21 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website.

Credit Portfolio¹

Our Credit portfolio reached R$8.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, expanding 122% year to date. The duration of our credit book was 3.3 years, with a 90-day Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 0.0%.

¹This portfolio does not include Intercompany and Credit Card related loans and receivables

Credit Card TPV

On 3Q21, XP Visa Infinite credit cards generated R$3.3 billion in TPV (Total Purchased Value), a growth of 55% quarter-over-quarter.

“Despite being at a very early stage in our banking initiatives, mainly collateralized credit and credit card, our data indicates a strong potential for cross selling in our platform. Our focus is to increase engagement within our client base, providing a complete and integrated experience, enhancing our long-term relationship with our clients,” commented Thiago Maffra, XP Inc.’s CEO.

Investments

Assets Under Custody

Total AUC was R$789 billion as of September 30, up 40% year-over-year and down 3% quarter-over-quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$219 billion of net inflows and R$7 billion of market appreciation. Relevant market depreciation over 3Q21 offset most of the appreciation seen in recent quarters.

Total Net Inflow

Total net inflows were R$37 billion on 3Q21 vs R$75 billion on 2Q21. Adjusted by concentrated custodies, net inflows reached R$47 billion, R$16bn per month, up from R$45 billion on 2Q21 and reflecting the strong performance of both IFA and Direct channels at the XP brand.

Active Clients



Active clients grew 25% and 5% in 3Q21 vs 3Q20 and 2Q21, respectively, reaching 3.3 million. Average monthly client additions grew 6% sequentially from 49,000 in 2Q21 to 52,000 in 3Q21.

“Despite the more challenging environment, with interest rates in an upward trend, we expect to continue to see a healthy growth pace in our mains KPIs, due to a diversified business model and a still highly concentrated financial industry in Brazil,” commented Bruno Constantino, XP Inc.’s CFO.

IFA Network Gross Additions

IFA gross additions totaled 1,188 in 3Q21, up 30% year-over-year and stable quarter-over-quarter.