Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) will host its third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, that morning before the market opens.

A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may be accessed by calling 970-315-0423, confirmation number 9967776. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. An on-demand replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 30 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

