IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event

NEWARK, NJ , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event investor conference. 

IDT’s Chief Executive Officer, Shmuel Jonas, will update investors on recent results and management’s strategy and outlook. He will also host investor meetings following his presentation. 

Mr. Jonas’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM Pacific time, (12 noon Eastern) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. His presentation slides will be posted on the IDT website at 9 AM Eastern time on the 13th. 

The LD Micro Main event will be held in person in Bel Air, California, on October 12th through 14th. LD Micro is also offering a virtual conference with access to pre-recorded presentations free of charge. To register for either the in-person or virtual conference, visit https://me21.mysequire.com/.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phones unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: invest@idt.net

# # #





