checkAd

Celanese Announces Global POM Surcharge in Response to Rising Energy Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 00:00  |  19   |   |   

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform and other polyacetal (POM) products in response to a recent surge in global energy prices.

The surcharge amounts indicated below will be implemented on all shipments of POM products beginning on October 25, 2021.

Europe

€0.50/kg

Asia

$0.35/kg

Americas

$0.30/kg

“The unprecedented instability present throughout the energy markets, that began this summer, recently accelerated and we have reached the point where Celanese needs to share the burden of the price increases with our customers,” said Juergen Pongratz, Vice President, POM, for Celanese. “Although we believe these conditions will persist through the winter, Celanese will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis and will adjust the surcharge amounts to reflect the then-current conditions. We understand the impact this may have on our valued customers and hope to see conditions normalize as soon as possible.”

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Celanese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celanese Announces Global POM Surcharge in Response to Rising Energy Costs Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform and other polyacetal (POM) products in response to a recent surge in global energy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
AFYREN: Notification of Stabilisation Measures
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Celanese Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Celanese Launches Hostaform RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten