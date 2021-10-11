checkAd

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that it will distribute its 2021 third quarter earnings release on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, before the market opens, by GlobeNewswire distribution. The earnings release also will be available on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. Due to the pending merger between First Midwest and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), First Midwest will not host an earnings conference call this quarter.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:    
     
Investors   Media
Patrick S. Barrett   Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer   SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231   (708) 831-7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com   maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com






