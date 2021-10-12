Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First

checkAd

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") announced today that ultra-deepwater drillship VALARIS DS-12 has become the first vessel in the world to receive the ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation EHS-E.

Valaris upgraded the vessel’s electrical system to secure the notation, which recognizes sophisticated system design to improve reliability and enhance protection. The Valaris electrical system is specifically designed to allow the drillship to optimize powerplant performance, enabling operations on fewer generators and reducing emissions.

“With this enhanced notation, VALARIS DS-12 exemplifies our company’s purpose of providing responsible solutions that deliver energy to the world. I want to recognize our engineers, our partner ABS and thank our customer BP, for their support. This is truly a remarkable team achievement that paves the way to more sustainable deepwater drilling,” said Valaris Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gilles Luca.

“It is great to see Valaris become the first to secure this notation, which recognizes their commitment to sustainable operations and investment in advanced electrical systems to increase efficiency. As the world’s leading global offshore Class, ABS is well placed to help forward thinking operators such as Valaris achieve next generation operations,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

ABS has surveyed the upgraded system and tested it to ensure it can operate on reduced generator power. The short circuit and fault ride through capability was demonstrated on board the vessel with ABS in attendance.

The EHS-E notation was introduced in the ABS Guide for Dynamic Positioning Systems in October 2021. A copy of the guide can be downloaded here.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

