checkAd

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 00:23  |   |   |   

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 6, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 25, 2021 through September 22, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Eargo, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, December 6, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

Eargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 6, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR). The complaint alleges violations of federal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
AFYREN: Notification of Stabilisation Measures
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.10.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EAR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21EARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. - EAR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21EAR ALERT: Eargo, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21EAR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten