Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 6, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 25, 2021 through September 22, 2021.

