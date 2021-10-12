Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder Meeting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today released comments by Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, highlighting the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today released comments by Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, highlighting the Company's positive business results at the Annual Stockholder Meeting held on October 11, 2021.

Comments:

"Although I presented a business update when we last spoke less than 3 weeks ago, I did not want to miss the opportunity to address our stockholders once again today, because our remarkable business progress has continued unabated.

In just the last 20 days we announced several key initiatives to further drive our streaming business forward:

We added six more of our streaming channels to Dish Network's Sling TV, including the Bob Ross and Real Madrid channels;

We relaunched our independent cinema channel Fandor, called the "Netflix of indie film" by the Wall Street Journal, with a new look, much wider distribution footprint and hundreds of new films and series; We also added enhanced community features like podcasts and the revived editorial site Keyframe, all powered by our proprietary, industry-leading Matchpoint technology;

We announced a partnership with the iconic choreographer and pop culture influencer Laurieann Gibson - to launch the BOP channel, the first-ever streaming channel devoted to all things Dance. Laurieann has developed the visual style for dozens of the world's largest artists and will bring her decades of experience building iconic brands to bear with this new global streaming service;

We announced a partnership with Artificial Intelligence pioneer Papercup to help take the incredibly successful Bob Ross streaming channel global using Papercup's AI dubbing technology; and,

Just today we announced the continuation of our very successful distribution partnership with Crown Media Family Networks, the Hallmark Channel, which for years has been a premiere supplier of quality family entertainment to audiences around the world.

It's very likely that this heavy volume of quality deal flow will continue for the foreseeable future.