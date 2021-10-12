checkAd

Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail Services in Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and SMRT Trains, the pioneer Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) operator in Singapore, have successfully completed the implementation of a Predictive Decision Support System (PDSS) for Singapore’s North-South and East-West lines, the oldest MRT lines in the country. SMRT Trains’ PDSS, which is based on Bentley’s AssetWise Linear Analytics, contributes to improving the reliability of the two lines across 282 kilometers of track and has helped SMRT Trains achieve more than 1 million kilometers between failure (MKBF). MKBF is a measure of reliability used by train operators around the world, where a failure is defined as a service delay of more than five minutes.

Kaushik Chakraborty, vice president, Bentley Asia South, and Gan Boon Jin, president of Strides Engineering, at the MOU signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on the success of the PDSS implementation on the North-South and East-West lines, SMRT Trains has started the implementation of the PDSS solution on the Circle Line (CCL) in Singapore.

With many owner-operators of large metro networks in Asia Pacific cities focusing on improving reliability to provide uninterrupted services to riders, Bentley Systems and Strides Engineering, previously SMRT Services, a business arm of SMRT Corporation that provides a range of station-based engineering services, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly market a rail predictive maintenance solution in the Asia Pacific region. The MOU establishes a partnership between the two companies that combines strong technology expertise and rail operational capabilities to help urban rail and metro operators. Under the terms of the MOU, both organizations will market a rail predictive maintenance solution that visualizes all rail asset information and manages, monitors, and analyzes rail conditions. Bentley Systems will continue to sell, implement, and support its AssetWise solution while Strides Engineering will market and deliver its domain experience and add-on applications for track maintenance.

