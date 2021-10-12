checkAd

Ai Digital Media Buying Platform, Eva Live Inc., Announces Its Public Listing on OTC Markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (OTC: GOAI) (the "Company", "Eva Ai" or "Eva") is pleased to announce its listing of the Company's common shares on OTC Markets, effective Oct. 11, 2021, trading under the symbol "GOAI". Eva is an Artificial Intelligence ("Ai") driven digital media buying platform. Beyond programmatic, it is the next generation of digital media buying, with a deeper contextual and predictive understanding of each consumer. Eva Ai continually learns, eliminating ad fraud, lag, and error to produce unmatched digital advertising optimization and results.

David Boulette, the Company's Founder, CEO, and Chief Science Officer says, "Eva is designed to address the needs of markets in which the volume and speed of information render real-time human analysis infeasible. Our Ai technology autonomously purchases ads, or impressions, one at a time, on digital advertising exchanges to create portfolios of impressions designed to optimize hard ROI goals of advertisers, such as increased sales, heightened brand awareness, and decreased cost per customer acquisition."

As digital media buying technology has evolved, so has several problems facing the industry, including ad fraud, transparency, brand safety, optimization, and audience commoditization. Eva Ai has evolved to address each of these issues:

1. Ad fraud: According to Juniper Research, advertisers will be losing $100 billion a year globally by 2023 on digital ad spend to fraudulent users and inventory. Eva's proprietary "Fraud Fence" algorithm and logic prevents ad fraud, potentially saving advertisers more than a quarter of their budget.

2. Transparency: Eva Ai simultaneously runs hundreds of campaigns with highly diverse goals delivering reports specific to each client's needs, down to the granular details. Every dollar of ad spend is 100% viewable and trackable by the advertiser.

3. Brand safety: Eva's Fraud Fence also protects brands from improper placement of ads.

4. Optimization: Eva responds to bid requests within 100 milliseconds, while handling 300,000 bid requests a second. Eva Ai is continuously and autonomously optimizing, removing the danger of human lag on underperforming campaigns to deliver superior return on ad spend.

5. Precision targeting, not audience commoditization: Eva incorporates clients' first-party data and matches audience to third-party data sources. This combined with Eva Ai's deeper contextual, and therefore predictive, understanding of each consumer is an unbeatable combination.

